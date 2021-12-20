Bantering Points: 12/20/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks details how members of the organization at all levels are helping the second wave of New York’s youth movement prepare for the NHL (NY Post)
- Brooks also relays word that all three of the Rangers, New Jersey Devils, and New York Islanders had previously scheduled home games against the Montreal Canadiens postponed due to all games featuring cross border travel being pushed back (NY Post)
- Matt Grazel recaps the team’s events over the past week (The Hockey Writers)
- Arthur $taple de$cribe$ Ryan Lindgren’$ a$cent from a relatively unknown player to becoming a hou$ehold name (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- James O’Brien recaps the action from around the league yesterday (NBC Sports)
- As the Omnicron variant of COVID-19 continues to rage throughout the world, the league and its player’s association are expected to make an announcement concerning the 2022 Olympics in the coming days (Sportsnet)
- Chicago Blackhawks’ forward Brett Connolly has been suspended four games for interfering with Dallas Stars’ forward Tanner Kero on Saturday (TSN)
Loading comments...