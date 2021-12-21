Bantering Points: 12/21/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks chatted with Jed Ortmeyer, New York’s director of player development, about the organization’s up and coming prospects (NY Post)
- Ethan Sears hears that even though they won’t be playing until after Christmas, the Rangers are eager to see Igor Shesterkin get back into the lineup (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from yesterday’s practice (LoHud)
- Leen Amin highlights Chris Kreider as the Blueshirts’ top player from the previous week (Elite Sports NY)
- Brian Abate takes a look at the positives and negatives of Gerard Gallant’s first 30 games on Broadway (The Hockey Writers)
- Media Availability: Mika Zibanejad,(7:34) Jacob Trouba,(4:20) and Gerard Gallant (5:54) (Official Team Site)
Around the NHL:
- The league has moved up the Christmas break, with tonight being the final day of games before December 27th (TSN)
- Adam Gretz examines the possibility of a three-peat from the Tampa Bay Lightning (NBC Sports)
Loading comments...