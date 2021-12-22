Bantering Points: 12/22/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker hears that Filip Chytil feels motivated to take his game to the next level after sitting as a healthy scratch prior to the Christmas break (NY Post)
- Walker also notes that some players feel an eerie similarity between the stream of COVID-19 related news now and the drip of information when the pandemic initially caused shutdowns in March of 2020 (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson relays word that whether he plays center or wing, Chytil will be ready to perform when the Rangers return to the ice (Newsday)
Around the NHL:
- Elliotte Friedman authors another edition of 32 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
- Salim Valji reports that the Calgary Flames have pulled out of a deal with the city of Calgary that would’ve broke ground on a new arena in the coming weeks (TSN)
- Dean Bennett saw the province of Alberta implement a 50% capacity restriction on events in arenas that can hold over 1,000 people, which will affect the Flames, Edmonton Oilers and the upcoming World Junior Championships (Toronto Star)
Loading comments...