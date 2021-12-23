Bantering Points: 12/23/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker notes that the Blueshirts will look to make the most out of their extended holiday break (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson reminds us that Chris Kreider is quietly having a career year in his age 30 season (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano creates a wish list for what the Rangers would want for Christmas (LoHud)
- Arthur $taple heard from $cout$ about how the Blue$hirt$ could bol$ter their ro$ster ahead of the $econd half of the $ea$on (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- With the province of Quebec not allowing spectators at home games for the Montreal Canadiens in January, the league may look to move some of their home games to the open period in February previously allotted for the Olympic break (TSN)
- Luke Fox hears from various sources around the league about the NHL’s decision to not participate on the upcoming Olympics in Beijing (Sportsnet)
