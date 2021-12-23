Dylan Garand Signs Three-Year Entry-Level Contract with New York Rangers

The New York Rangers have signed 2020 fourth-round pick Dylan Garand to an entry-level contract.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have agreed to terms with goaltender Dylan Garand on a three-year, entry-level contract.



Garand will be representing Canada at the upcoming World Junior Championship for the second time, and is a member of the Kamloops Blazers of the WHL. This season he’s posted a line of 15-4-0 with a .932 save percentage and a 1.85 goals against average. Garand also made two appearances for the Hartford Wolf Pack last season while Junior hockey was in a pause due to COVID-19. During the 2020-21 season he went 15-3-0 with a .921 save percentage and a 2.21 goals against average.

The Rangers have a number of goalie prospects in their system, and Garand is progressing nicely. In 2019-20 he played in the CHL Top Prospects game, he won a silver medal at the Hlinka Greztky Cup, and was awarded the WHL’s Daryl K. Seaman Trophy as the league’s Scholastic Player of the year. He turns 20 in June of 2022, and could move on to the Hartford Wolf Pack to further develop as a prospect.