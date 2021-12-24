 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bantering Points: 12/24/21

By Jack McKenna
/ new
New York Rangers v Arizona Coyotes Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker analyzes the Rangers’ performance through the first 30 games prior to the Christmas break (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson chatted with Kaapo Kakko about how a single, Finnish 20 year old man can go about celebrating Christmas in New York City (Newsday)
  • Tab Bamford relays word that Brett Berard appears no worse for the wear after being on the receiving end of a knee on knee during Team USA’s World Junior Championship preliminary game against Finland (Elite Sports NY)
  • Matt Grazel lists five current Blueshirts that are unlikely to be with the team beyond this season (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

  • Will Scouch released his top 32 prospect list for the upcoming 2022 NHL Entry Draft (NBC Sports)
  • A previously scheduled World Junior Championship preliminary game in Red Deer between Switzerland and the Czech Republic was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns (Sportsnet)

More From Blueshirt Banter

Loading comments...