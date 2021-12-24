Bantering Points: 12/24/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker analyzes the Rangers’ performance through the first 30 games prior to the Christmas break (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson chatted with Kaapo Kakko about how a single, Finnish 20 year old man can go about celebrating Christmas in New York City (Newsday)
- Tab Bamford relays word that Brett Berard appears no worse for the wear after being on the receiving end of a knee on knee during Team USA’s World Junior Championship preliminary game against Finland (Elite Sports NY)
- Matt Grazel lists five current Blueshirts that are unlikely to be with the team beyond this season (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Will Scouch released his top 32 prospect list for the upcoming 2022 NHL Entry Draft (NBC Sports)
- A previously scheduled World Junior Championship preliminary game in Red Deer between Switzerland and the Czech Republic was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns (Sportsnet)
