Bantering Points: 12/25/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Steve Serby sat down for a Q&A session with Barclay Goodrow to discuss his time on Broadway, his new teammates, and more (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson notes that although the Blueshirts entered the Christmas break in strong position, the looming specter of COVID-19 means that nothing is a certainty as the stretch run begins (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano highlights Brett Berard, Dylan Garand, and other prospects that are participating in the World Junior Championships (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- The IIHF announced that all of its upcoming tournaments scheduled to begin in January, most notably the women’s under-18 tournament, have been canceled due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19 (Sportsnet)
- Olivier Neven reports that Niclas Kaus, an 18 year old German player, has passed away due to injuries he suffered during a game in Germany’s third division league (Yahoo Sports)
- Joey Linn hears from Mark Cuban about the Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Kings, officially changing its name to Crypto.com Arena (Fan Nation)
