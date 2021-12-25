 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bantering Points: 12/25/21

By Jack McKenna
/ new
New York City Celebrates Holiday Season Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Steve Serby sat down for a Q&A session with Barclay Goodrow to discuss his time on Broadway, his new teammates, and more (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson notes that although the Blueshirts entered the Christmas break in strong position, the looming specter of COVID-19 means that nothing is a certainty as the stretch run begins (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano highlights Brett Berard, Dylan Garand, and other prospects that are participating in the World Junior Championships (LoHud)

Around the NHL:

  • The IIHF announced that all of its upcoming tournaments scheduled to begin in January, most notably the women’s under-18 tournament, have been canceled due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19 (Sportsnet)
  • Olivier Neven reports that Niclas Kaus, an 18 year old German player, has passed away due to injuries he suffered during a game in Germany’s third division league (Yahoo Sports)
  • Joey Linn hears from Mark Cuban about the Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Kings, officially changing its name to Crypto.com Arena (Fan Nation)

More From Blueshirt Banter

Loading comments...