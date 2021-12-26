Bantering Points: 12/26/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks notes that although the Rangers have stormed out of the gate thus far, they’re one of six teams on similar or even better paces (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker chatted with Julien Gauthier about the opportunity to establish himself as a legitimate NHL player once Sammy Blais went down with an injury (NY Post)
Around the NHL:
- Stephen Ground previews the action today as the World Junior Championships begin (The Hockey Writers)
- Shayna Goldman crafted a Christmas wish list for eight teams across the league (Sportsnet)
