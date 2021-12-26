 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ryan Lindgren and Alexandar Georgiev Join Patrik Nemeth in Covid Protocol

By Tom Urtz Jr
NHL: DEC 07 Rangers at Blackhawks Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Rangers returned for practice today, and the team announced an updated list of players in the NHL’s Covid protocol.

Nemeth previously was the only player in the protocol, but Ryan Lindgren and Alexandar Georgiev have now joined him. The Rangers now are currently without two of their top six on defense, and had some interesting pairings in practice.

It remains to be seen what reinforcements could join the Rangers, but Zac Jones is someone who should get his long awaited promotion. He’s played very well in Hartford, and with two of the team’s top six left-handed defenders out of commission, this is a perfect chance for him to get a run of games.

The Rangers next play on in Florida vs. the Panthers on Wednesday December 29, as Monday’s game vs. the Detroit Red Wings was postponed. The Blueshirts will then play vs. the Lightning on New Year’s Eve at 7:00 p.m. in Tampa.

Georgiev entering the protocol will also likely result in Keith Kinkaid returning to his role as backup, with Igor Shesterkin serving as the starter. Shesterkin was removed off injured reserve on December 18, which was the same day that Nemeth originally entered the protocol.

This is obviously a situation that has some questions that haven’t been answered yet, so stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

