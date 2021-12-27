Rangers Recall Keith Kinkaid from Hartford Wolf Pack

With Alexandar Georgiev in the Covid protocol, the New York Rangers have recalled Keith Kinkaid from the Hartford Wolf Pack.

UPDATE:#NYR have recalled Keith Kinkaid from @WolfPackAHL. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) December 27, 2021

Kinkaid has a line of 10-1-3 with a 2.78 goals against average and a .906 save percentage in the AHL this season, and one victory at the NHL level vs. the Arizona Coyotes. During that game Kinkaid posted a 2.00 goals against average, and a .935 save percentage.

Igor Shesterkin is off injured reserve, and it is expected he will start for the Rangers during their upcoming road trip to Florida. The Rangers are scheduled to play the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday.

The Rangers currently sit third in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 19-7-4 with 42 points in 30 games, and a points percentage of .700. That places them fourth in the NHL, and they will have a chance to move up in that regard if they beat the Lightning because Tampa currently has a .733 points percentage.