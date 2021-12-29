Game #31: New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers Open Thread

After a nearly two week period without any games due to COVID-19 related postponements affecting two of their games, the Rangers are finally back in action tonight. After dropping their final game before the break against one of Gerard Gallant’s former teams, the Vegas Golden Knights, Gallant has another revenge game on tap against the Florida Panthers.

Gallant coached the Panthers for parts of three seasons from 2014-2016, and led to the team to an Atlantic Division title in 2015-16. He was unceremoniously fired early on during the 2016-17 campaign, and now finds himself on the visiting bench of his old stomping grounds.

Player to Watch: Igor Shesterkin

When we last saw Shesterkin on the ice, he suffered a groin injury during the team’s December 3rd game against the San Jose Sharks and had to exit the contest. The Russian netminder allegedly would’ve been healthy enough to play prior to the break, but will be seeing his first live action in nearly four weeks tonight. Keep an eye on him as he attempts to knock off the rust from not playing as of late.

Enjoy the game!