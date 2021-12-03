Bantering Points: 12/3/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker highlights Filip Chytil’s role as the veteran on his line being flanked by Julien Gauthier and Alexis Lafreniere (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson hears that even after taking a puck to the face two nights ago, Barclay Goodrow is expected to play tonight (Newsday)
- Neil Best caught up with Stan Fischler as the former MSG Analyst detailed how he still keeps up with the NHL living abroad in Israel (Newsday)
Around the NHL:
- Craig Morgan relays word that the Arizona Coyotes have came out and denied a report that the team is for sale with a potential buyer looking to move the team to Houston (TSN)
- James O’Brien critiques the Stadium Series jerseys the Tampa Bay Lightning and Nashville Predators revealed ahead of the game (NBC Sports)
- The Buffalo Sabres acquired goaltender Malcolm Subban from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future considerations (Sportsnet)
