Bantering Points: 12/3/21

By Jack McKenna
San Jose Sharks v New York Rangers Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker highlights Filip Chytil’s role as the veteran on his line being flanked by Julien Gauthier and Alexis Lafreniere (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson hears that even after taking a puck to the face two nights ago, Barclay Goodrow is expected to play tonight (Newsday)
  • Neil Best caught up with Stan Fischler as the former MSG Analyst detailed how he still keeps up with the NHL living abroad in Israel (Newsday)

Around the NHL:

  • Craig Morgan relays word that the Arizona Coyotes have came out and denied a report that the team is for sale with a potential buyer looking to move the team to Houston (TSN)
  • James O’Brien critiques the Stadium Series jerseys the Tampa Bay Lightning and Nashville Predators revealed ahead of the game (NBC Sports)
  • The Buffalo Sabres acquired goaltender Malcolm Subban from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future considerations (Sportsnet)

