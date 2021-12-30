Bantering Points: 12/30/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: FLA 4, NYR 3 (5:07 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: In what’s been a theme in their losses this season, the Blueshirts were unable to close an opponent out after heading into the third period with a lead, ceding three goals in the final frame to lose in regulation (CBS)
- Mollie Walker hears that Artemiy Panarin drew inspiration for his highlight reel goal from watching the World Junior Championships during the Rangers’ down time (NY Post)
- Neil Best reports that MSG Networls will be airing a “30 Days of 30” series centered on Henrik Lundqvist in the days leading up to his jersey retirement (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s defeat (LoHud)
- Arthur $taple li$t$ five thought$ in the wake of New York’$ late$t defeat (The Athletic)
- Media Availability: Gerard Gallant (2:44) and Jacob Trouba (2:15) (Official Team Site)
Around the NHL:
- James O’Brien relays word that the World Junior Championships have been cancelled due to ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 among the participating teams (NBC Sports)
- While the NHL has adopted the CDC’s guidelines of asymptomatic players in COVID protocols only needing to quarantine for five days, the change will only apply to the league’s American based teams due to the Canadian government’s more strict requirements (TSN)
- Shayna Goldman lists seven players to keep an eye on as the calendar turns to 2022 (Sportsnet)
Loading comments...