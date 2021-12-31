Game #32: New York Rangers vs Tampa Bay Lightning Open Thread

After falling to the Florida Panthers two nights ago, the Rangers are set to continue their road trip tonight. A meeting with the two time reigning champions is on the docket tonight, and Gerard Gallant’s squad will need to bring their A game in order to earn two points against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

While the Lightning lost several pieces from the roster that won back to back Stanley Cups, they still find themselves among the elite teams of the Eastern Conference. One of those players is skating for the visitors tonight, and will look to help is current team earn a road win.

Player to Watch: Barclay Goodrow

Acquired from the San Jose Sharks at the 2020 trade deadline, Goodrow helped shore up the Lightning’s forward depth upon his arrival. The Rangers acquired his negotiating rights following the 2021 season, and agreed to a six year deal with the rugged center. Look for him to make his presence felt against his former team tonight.

Enjoy the game!