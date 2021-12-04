Bantering Points: 12/4/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 1, SJS 0 (5:10 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: The Blueshirts earned two points in a pyrrhic victory that saw Igor Shesterkin leave with a lower body injury and fail to return (CBS)
- Larry Brooks examines where the 2021-22 Rangers stand among other Blueshirts’ teams that have gotten off to hot starts (NY Post)
- Brooks also points out how the Blueshirts have found ways to win in spite of minimal contributions from Mika Zibanejad as of late (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson ponders who the Rangers will recall from AHL Hartford to back up Alexandar Georgiev for tonight’s game against Chicago (Newsday)
- Scott Blair suggests including Georgiev or Vitali Kravtsov in any potential trade offers to land Boston Bruins’ forward Jake DeBrusk (The Hockey Writers)
- Arthur $taple relay$ word that $he$terkin’$ injury appear$ to be minor, but will $till nece$$itate a recall from AHL Hartford (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- The Montreal Canadiens introduced Jeff Gorton as executive VP of Hockey Operations, and confirmed head coach Dominique Ducharme will not be fired for the remainder of the season (NBC Sports)
- Shayna Goldman takes a look at some players who have scored a lot more goals than they’ve recorded assists this far (Sportsnet)
