Game #23: Chicago Blackhawks vs New York Rangers Open Thread

For the first time in nearly three years, the Chicago Blackhawks will come into Madison Square Garden and take on the New York Rangers. The league’s temporary realignment for the 2020-21 season meant that these Original Six foes didn’t play each other, and the Blackhawks’ once per season trip into MSG was scheduled for the season finale of 2019-20, which was wiped out due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

January 17th, 2019 was the last time the Blackhawks and Rangers squared off in Manhattan, and the teams will reacquaint themselves tonight. Alexandar Georgiev was likely going to start tonight regardless of other factors, but Igor Shesterkin’s injury will ensure Georgiev is between the pipes against the Blackhawks.

Player to Watch: Ryan Strome

After scoring the only goal in the Blueshirts’ 1-0 victory against the San Jose Sharks last night, Strome will skate against his younger brother Dylan tonight. Look for the elder Strome to play with some jump in his step against his little brother.

Enjoy the game!