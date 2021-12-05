Bantering Points: 12/5/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 3, CHI 2 (5:06 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Strong efforts from Ryan Strome, Artemiy Panarin, and Alexandar Georgiev helped propel the Blueshirts past the Blackhawks (CBS)
- Mollie Walker details Georgiev’s bounce back effort that will go a long way towards staving off talk of needing a new goaltender (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s victory (LoHud)
- Media Availability: Gerard Gallant (4:42) and Alexandar Georgiev (0:58) (Official Team Site)
Around the NHL:
- The Montreal Canadiens claimed defenseman Kale Clague off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings (TSN)
- With nearly a quarter of teams in the AHL currently experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and restricting which players can be recalled to the NHL, the possibility of bringing back taxi squads has been floated (Sportsnet)
- James O’Brien examines Alexander Ovechkin’s current pace on the all time goal scoring race after he scored his 750th goal last night (NBC Sports)
Loading comments...