Bantering Points: 12/5/21

By Jack McKenna
Chicago Blackhawks v New York Rangers Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

Around the NHL:

  • The Montreal Canadiens claimed defenseman Kale Clague off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings (TSN)
  • With nearly a quarter of teams in the AHL currently experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and restricting which players can be recalled to the NHL, the possibility of bringing back taxi squads has been floated (Sportsnet)
  • James O’Brien examines Alexander Ovechkin’s current pace on the all time goal scoring race after he scored his 750th goal last night (NBC Sports)

