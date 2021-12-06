Bantering Points: 12/6/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker notes that if Artemiy Panarin records a point tomorrow night, he’ll have scored his 500th career point in the same building in a macthup of the same teams that played each other when he recorded his first NHL point (NY Post)
- Matt Grazel recaps the events of the past week in Rangerstown (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- The Vancouver Canucks have reportedly cleaned house, firing a laundry list of team personnel headlined by general manager Jim Benning and head coach Travis Green, with Bruce Boudreau replacing Green (TSN)
- The New York Islanders fell to the Chicago Blackhawks by a 3-2 margin, as Barry Trotz’s squad lost their 11th consecutive game (Lighthouse Hockey)
- Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno will not be receiving the automatic ten game suspension that comes with leaving the bench to fight a player after leaving the bench to fight Wayne Simmonds on Saturday (Sportsnet)
