Bantering Points: 12/7/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker relays word from Gerard Gallant at the Blueshirts’ improved ability at defending third period leads as the season goes along (NY Post)
- Ethan Sears examines how the Rangers have transformed this season from looking like more of the same to one filled with playoff expectations (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson highlights Dryden Hunt’s journey from barely making the team out of training camp to earning ice time in the top six (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano previews tonight’s rematch with the Chicago Blackhawks (LoHud)
- Leen Amin spotlights Artemiy Panarin as New York’s player of the week (Elite Sports NY)
- $hayna Goldman announce$ her new dutie$ covering the Ranger$ (and other team$) for the $ite (The Athletic)
- Media Availability: Ryan Reaves,(7:11) Ryan Lindgren,(0:43) and Gerard Gallant (4:11) (Official Team Site)
- Winnipeg Jets’ defenseman Neal Pionk has been suspended two games for kneeing Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin (TSN)
- The Philadelphia Flyers fired head coach Alain Vigneault along with assistant coach Michel Therrien, named Mike Yeo interim head coach, and proceeded to lose their ninth consecutive game by a 7-5 margin to the Colorado Avalanche (Sportsnet)
