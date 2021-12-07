 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bantering Points: 12/7/21

By Jack McKenna
/ new
New York Rangers v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

Rangers News:

  • Winnipeg Jets’ defenseman Neal Pionk has been suspended two games for kneeing Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin (TSN)
  • The Philadelphia Flyers fired head coach Alain Vigneault along with assistant coach Michel Therrien, named Mike Yeo interim head coach, and proceeded to lose their ninth consecutive game by a 7-5 margin to the Colorado Avalanche (Sportsnet)

More From Blueshirt Banter

Loading comments...