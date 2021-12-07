Game #24: New York Rangers vs Chicago Blackhawks Open Thread

After defeating the Chicago Blackhawks at Madison Square Garden two nights ago, the Rangers have traveled to Chicago for a rematch with Patrick Kane, Dylan Strome, and the rest of Chicago’s team. After not having played each other since February 2020, the Blueshirts and Blackhawks will square off for the second time in four nights tonight.

Gerard Gallant’s squad earned a 3-2 victory on Saturday night, and one could argue that both of Chicago’s were dubious at best in terms of whether or not they should have stood against the call on the ice of good goal. In spite of that, Alexandar Georgiev provided the Rangers with some much needed solid goaltending, and will look to provide more of that tonight.

Player to Watch: Artemiy Panarin

After scoring a goal and two assists on Saturday, Panarin is currently sitting on 499 career points. Panarin’s first career point also came in a Rangers vs Blackhawks matchup at the United Center, as the then-rookie scored for the Blackhawks in his NHL debut on opening night of the 2015-16 campaign. Panarin has recorded a point in 15/23 games this season, so look for him to do so again tonight and reach the 500 point mark.

Enjoy the game!