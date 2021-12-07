Rangers vs. Blackhawks: Live from Chicago, it’s Seven in a Row

The Rangers headed to Chicago for a quick one game road trip, attempting to win their seventh game in a row even with Igor Shesterkin on the IR, and that is exactly what they were able to do. They won their seventh straight game 6-2 over the Blackhawks, featuring a 4-point night from Panarin.

1st Period

Jacob Trouba (5) - Artemiy Panarin (20) & Ryan Strome (13) - 1:01

Just over a minute into the game, with the lineups still rolling at the top of the screen, Panarin passed the puck to Trouba who put it in the back of the net. Making the Rangers go up early and awarding Panarin his 500th NHL point, against the team he scored his first with.

With a primary assist on Jacob Trouba's goal, Artemiy Panarin earns his 500th NHL point. Watch how he uses his knee to knock the stick away #NYR pic.twitter.com/inxUw1LGUS — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) December 8, 2021

Erik Gustafsson (1) - 1:44

It didn’t take too long for Chicago to answer back, Gustafsson getting his first of the season unassisted. Soon after, Kaapo Kakko had quite a few opportunities with the puck but couldn’t capitalize on anything, and the early momentum shifted in favor of Chicago.

Kirby Dach (4) - Alex DeBrincat (6) & Dylan Strome (3) - 7:09

It didn’t take too much longer for the younger squad of Blackhawks to connect for Dach’s fourth goal of the season.

2nd Period

Artemiy Panarin (8) - Mika Zibanejad (13) & Chris Kreider (4)- 3:19

Early in the second period, Borgstrom was called for a penalty giving the Rangers their first opportunity with the man advantage and who but Artemiy Panarin to capitalize? He got his second point of the game on the power play goal to tie it up.

The momentum of the game seriously shifted a few minutes later after a tough collision between Trouba and Khaira resulting in Khaira being taken out of the game on a stretcher. While there was no call on the play, as it was a clean hit, it stunted the momentum of the game, undoubtably.

Someone tell me how Fox does what Fox does?! pic.twitter.com/jL812A3anD — Blueshirt Banter (@BlueshirtBanter) December 8, 2021

Stillman went after Trouba for the obligatory payback and both got five minutes for fighting, and then things seemed to calm down a bit until another penalty on K’andre Miller with six seconds left in the period, unfortunately setting the tone for the third.

3rd Period

Chris Kreider (17) - Adam Fox (21) & Artemiy Panarin (21) - 4:59

Another power play opportunity and Kreider tipped one in from Fox, making it his tenth power play goal of the season. The Rangers killed off a subsequent penalty and immediately took back hold of the momentum.

Kevin Rooney (6) - Adam Fox (22) & Ryan Reaves (4) - 12:10

With an incredible sequence, Rooney gets his sixth goal of the season to give the Rangers some insurance late in the game.

Artemiy Panarin (9) - Mika Zibanejad (16) & Jacob Trouba (7) 16:50

The Blackhawks pulled the goalie giving Panarin an opportunity to tack onto his point total with an empty net shot and he did just that. Earning his fourth point of the night, he sealed the deal for the Rangers to secure the win.

Shortly following, Ryan Strome left the game after a scuffle.

Barclay Goodrow (4) - Ryan Reaves (5) & Kevin Rooney (1) - 18:41

The fourth line connected one last time to pull from around the net and knock one more in for good measure, making this the most goals the Rangers have scored in a game this season and extending their win streak to the longest since 2015.

The Rangers will have a quick turnaround, hosting the Avalanche tomorrow night at home in an attempt to extend their winning streak to eight games.