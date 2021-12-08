Game #25: Colorado Avalanche vs New York Rangers Open Thread

After a later than usual start time against Chicago last night and an early morning flight back to New York following the game, the Rangers are set for their second game in under 24 hours. It’ll be another Central Division opponent on top, as the Blueshirts will welcome Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon, and the rest of the Colorado Avalanche to town.

The night prior to the COVID-19 induced season suspension in March 2020, these two teams squared off in Colorado, a closely fought affair that saw the Avalanche secure two points with an overtime victory after a late rally by the Rangers. After not having played each other since then, tonight’s meeting will be the first of two within a week, as these teams will meet in Denver next Tuesday.

Player to Watch: Patrik Nemeth

After spending the back end of last season with the Avalanche, Nemeth left Colorado and signed a three year, $7.5 million contract with the Blueshirts. Brought onboard primarily to shepherd fellow Swede Nils Lundkvist in his first NHL season, Nemeth’s play has been one of the team’s weakness through the early portion of the season. With the Avalanche bringing one of the league’s fastest, most skilled group of skaters into the arena tonight, keep an eye on Nemeth to see if he can keep up with the players he was teammates with six months ago.

Enjoy the game!