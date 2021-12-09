Bantering Points: 12/9/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: COL 7, NYR 3 (5:00 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Nils Lundkvist scored his first NHL goal, Jacob Trouba recorded his second Gordie Howe hat trick in as many nights, and Adam Huska was thrown to the wolves in his NHL debut (CBS)
- Larry Brooks ponders if the Blueshirts could opt to fill the hole in their top six by acquiring Patrick Kane from the Chicago Blackhawks as cabbies throughout NYC shiver in fear (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker notes that in spite of a poor showing on the stat sheet from Huska, New York’s defense could have done a much better job of defending in front of their goalie (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s defeat (LoHud)
- Tom Castro details how Ryan Reaves’ mere presence on the team has been a game changer (The Hockey Writers)
- Media Availability: Jacob Trouba,(4:21) Barclay Goodrow,(1:42) and Gerard Gallant (2:16) (Official Team Site)
Around the NHL:
- The Arizona Coyotes have been delinquent on their payments due to the city of Glendale and the company managing Gila River Arena, and will be locked out of their arena on December 20th if they don’t make payments (TSN)
- Mike Johnston discusses Forbes’ list of the value of NHL franchises, with the Rangers becoming the first NHL team worth over $2,000,000,000 (Sportsnet)
Loading comments...