Rangers Assign Barron and Huska to Wolf Pack, Recall Kinkaid

The New York Rangers have once again shuffled their roster. Early this afternoon the team announced they have assigned both Adam Huska and Morgan Barron to Hartford, while recalling Keith Kinkaid to the NHL squad.

UPDATE: #NYR have assigned Morgan Barron and Adam Huska to @WolfPackAHL and recalled Keith Kinkaid. Greg McKegg has returned from covid protocol. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) December 9, 2021

Adam Huska, the Rangers former seventh round pick in 2015, made his NHL debut against the Colorado Avalanche in yesterday’s game. The young goaltender was mightily tested by the offensive powerhouse Avalanche, who controlled large portions of the play throughout the night, but he did have several key moments where he came up with a save to keep New York in the game. Nonetheless, it was not an ideal circumstance for your first ever NHL game, and some may even think he was thrown to the wolves to spare Georgiev’s confidence. While his time with the team has been brief, Huska has received some much-needed experience, and the chance to work with Rangers’ goalie guru Benoit Allaire. Keith Kinkaid will now be the expected back up to Georgiev in future games. Due to Kinkaid having cleared waivers to go down to the Wolf Pack, the waiver wire will not be an obstacle again until he is reassigned to Hartford upon Shesterkin’s return.

Greg McKegg, who has returned from the COVID-19 protocol, will be replacing Barron as the team’s extra forward. These collective moves may be the best foot forward for the team as Barron and Huska will take on a bigger role with the Wolf Pack and continue their development. Meanwhile, veterans Kinkaid and McKegg don’t have anything left to prove and can sufficiently satisfy the back up role on the Rangers’ roster.