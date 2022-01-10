 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 1/10/22

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v Los Angeles Kings Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Larry Brooks hears that after once again entering the season without a captain, New York’s leadership by committee approach has the team feeling good with the back half of the season approaching (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson relays word of the continuing COVID-19 carousel, with Gerard Gallant set to miss Artemiy Panarin’s first game back as a result (Newsday)
  • Leem Amin highlights Ryan Strome as the Blueshirts’ player of the week (Elite Sports NY)

Around the NHL:

  • Adam Gretz recaps the action from around the league yesterday (NBC Sports)
  • Travis Yost goes in depth on how Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up the type of numbers from the blue line the NHL hasn’t seen for a long time (TSN)
  • The Los Angeles Kings hired former Montreal Canadiens’ general manager Marc Bergevin to serve in a senior advisory role to current general manager Rob Blake (Sportsnet)

