Bantering Points: 1/10/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks hears that after once again entering the season without a captain, New York’s leadership by committee approach has the team feeling good with the back half of the season approaching (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson relays word of the continuing COVID-19 carousel, with Gerard Gallant set to miss Artemiy Panarin’s first game back as a result (Newsday)
- Leem Amin highlights Ryan Strome as the Blueshirts’ player of the week (Elite Sports NY)
Around the NHL:
- Adam Gretz recaps the action from around the league yesterday (NBC Sports)
- Travis Yost goes in depth on how Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up the type of numbers from the blue line the NHL hasn’t seen for a long time (TSN)
- The Los Angeles Kings hired former Montreal Canadiens’ general manager Marc Bergevin to serve in a senior advisory role to current general manager Rob Blake (Sportsnet)
Loading comments...