Bantering Points: 1/11/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: LAK 3, NYR 1 (5:07 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Kris Knoblauch was unable to capture the magic he found during his tenure behind New York’s bench last season as the Rangers were dominated by the Kings just as they were during the 2014 Finals (CBS)
- Larry Brooks saw Tim Gettinger have a noticeably strong game last night after a series of forgettable, nondescript games beforehand (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from yesterday’s defeat (LoHud)
- Tom Castro writes that for as strong of a start the Rangers have gotten off too, it’s hard to imagine them not keeping an eye on Pavel Buchnevich’s success in St. Louis (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Dallas Stars’ head coach Rick Bowness was fined $25,000 for slamming a stick against the boards in the wake of a last minute loss to the St. Louis Blues on Sunday (TSN)
- Luke Fox examines the possibility of either John Klingberg or Evander Kane ending up as a Toronto Maple Leaf (Sportsnet)
