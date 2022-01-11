Rangers Recall Braden Schneider; Assign Nils Lundkvist, Tarmo Reunanen and Tyler Wall to Hartford Wolf Pack

Today the New York Rangers announced that Braden Schneider has been promoted to the main roster, and simultaneously assigned Nils Lundkvist, Tarmo Reunanen, and Tyler Wall to the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Schneider has appeared in 24 games for the Hartford Wolf Pack, and has tallied nine assists. He takes the spot on the roster of Nils Lundkvist who through his first 25 games as an NHL pro was worth 1.2 goals above replacement, which was third-best among D on the Rangers. Lundkvist’s xGF% of 46.17 ranked third, his GF% of 59.8 ranked second, and his CF% of 44.07 ranked fifth according to Evolving-Hockey.com.

Tarmo Reunanen also returns to Hartford, and this year for the Pack he’s posted a line of 1-12-13 in 21 games. Tyler Wall is the last player going to Hartford, and this year’s been a bit of a struggle. In three games he’s posted a record of 1-2-0 with a 4.09 GAA and a .881 save percentage. In 8 games with the Jacksonville Icemen of the ECHL, Wall is 5-3-0 with a 2.41 GAA and a .900 save percentage.

Following these moves, the Rangers are now carrying a defense that includes Adam Fox, Ryan Lindgren, Jacob Trouba, K’Andre Miller, Patrik Nemeth, Libor Hajek, Jarred Tinordi, and Braden Schneider. Zac Jones remains with the team on the taxi squad.