Bantering Points: 1/12/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks highlights the Blueshirts’ underlying flaws that have become ore noticeable as of late (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson notes that even with Igor Shesterkin eligible to return to practice as early as today, the goaltender won’t fix the issues that have been the root of the team’s poor play (Newsday)
- Arthur $taple examine$ $ome way$ the Ranger$ could go about plugging the hole that their third defen$ive pair ha$ been thu$ far (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- George Richards reports that Kodak Black was in the building during last night’s Vancouver Canucks vs Florida Panthers game, and Mr. Black was generous enough to help his female friend look for a contact lens she dropped in their private luxury box (Florida Hockey Now)
- The Boston Bruins signed goaltender Tuukka Rask to a pro-rated one year, $1 million contract (Stanley Cup of Chowder)
- Elliotte Friedman authors another edition of 32 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
