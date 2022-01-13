 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 1/13/22

By Jack McKenna
NHL: DEC 12 Rangers at Sharks Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Larry Brooks notes that after the Blueshirts shuffled up their defense corps, it’s Braden Schneider’s turn to get a look at the NHL level (NY Post)
  • Brooks also sees that Alexis Lafreniere will be shifting to right wing as Gerard Gallant continues to search for a spot in the top six for Lafreniere (NY Post)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his thoughts on the team’s rookie defenseman, possible trade targets down the stretch, and more (LoHud)
  • $hayna Goldman teamed up with Dom Lu$zczy$zyn to create $tati$tical player card$ for the Blue$hirts (The Athletic)

Around the NHL:

  • Sean Leahy relays the biggest stories from the hockey world yesterday (NBC Sports)
  • Elliotte Friedman reports that the league’s investigation into Evander Kane’s alleged cross-country border travel while in AHL COVID Protocols which led to his contract with the San Jose Sharks being terminated (Sportsnet)
  • The Toronto Maple Leafs clown show continued last night, losing in Arizona to the Coyotes by a 2-1 margin as the win was enough for Arizona to climb out of dead last in the league wide standings (TSN)

