Shesterkin Clears Covid Protocol, Kinkaid Assigned to Taxi Squad

The New York Rangers have just announced Igor Shesterkin has cleared the Covid Protocol, and subsequently Keith Kinkaid has been reassigned to the taxi squad.

With this news coming on a game day, the question of the hour is whether Shesterkin was cleared to play early enough, to start in their contest against the San Jose Sharks this evening. The expected answer is that Alexandar Georgiev will get the official nod once again, but we can most likely expect to see Shesterkin return to the crease in tomorrow’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers, when the Rangers return to the east coast.

Shesterkin’s return is great news for the team, as the Rangers’ struggle to score at even strength has become more and more apparent, especially with all the recent additions of roster players entering the Covid Protocol. We will learn more as to when we can expect to see Igor in net as the team prepares for their game later tonight.