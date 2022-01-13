 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Alexis Lafrenière Enters COVID Protocol, Lauri Pajuniemi Called Up From Taxi Squad

Another day, another COVID protocol update

By Kevin Power
New York Rangers v Vegas Golden Knights Photo by Zak Krill/NHLI via Getty Images

Right as Igor Shesterkin came off of COVID-19 protocol, Alexis Lafrenière enters it. The Rangers announced this evening that Lafrenière was placed onto the COVID protocol, joining fellow forwards Barclay Goodrow, Ryan Reaves, and Julien Gauthier, as well as head coach Gerard Gallant.

With Lafrenière entering protocol, the Rangers recalled forward Lauri Pajuniemi from the taxi squad and he will join the roster as the Rangers prepare for their contest against the San Jose Sharks. For a team that is struggling to generate any kind of offense at 5on5, losing their leading 5 on 5 goal-scorer for any stretch of time is a blow. It is going to continue to be tough sledding for a team already having a rough West Coast swing.

