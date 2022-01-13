Alexis Lafrenière Enters COVID Protocol, Lauri Pajuniemi Called Up From Taxi Squad

Right as Igor Shesterkin came off of COVID-19 protocol, Alexis Lafrenière enters it. The Rangers announced this evening that Lafrenière was placed onto the COVID protocol, joining fellow forwards Barclay Goodrow, Ryan Reaves, and Julien Gauthier, as well as head coach Gerard Gallant.

UPDATE: Alexis Lafrenière has entered Covid protocol. Lauri Pajuniemi has been recalled from the taxi squad. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 14, 2022

With Lafrenière entering protocol, the Rangers recalled forward Lauri Pajuniemi from the taxi squad and he will join the roster as the Rangers prepare for their contest against the San Jose Sharks. For a team that is struggling to generate any kind of offense at 5on5, losing their leading 5 on 5 goal-scorer for any stretch of time is a blow. It is going to continue to be tough sledding for a team already having a rough West Coast swing.