Bantering Points: 1/5/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker tells Anthony Greco’s story, and how his Rangers debut meant so much more than just a player skating for a new team (NY Post)
- Walker also highlights Braden Schneider’s play in his NHL debut as a bright spot for what has been an embattled defense corps for New York as of late (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson relays word from Chris Kreider about the strong performances from the team’s recent call ups, such as Greco and Schneider (Newsday)
- Reminiscing on the day Mark Messier left New York for Vancouver, a move that kicked off what would come to be known as the Dark Ages of Rangers fandom (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Adam Gretz recaps the action from around the league yesterday (NBC Sports)
- Eric Engels reports that the Montreal Canadiens’ search for a general manager has been narrowed down to three candidates, with someone being named to the position in the coming days (Sportsnet)
