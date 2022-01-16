Bantering Points: 1/6/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 3, PHI 2 (5:04 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: The Blueshirts ended their five game road trip on a high note, as Chris Kreider found the back of the net once again en route to another victory (CBS)
- Mollie Walker sees Filip Chytil’s move to the second line as the spark the young forward could need to turn his season around (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson relays word from Jacob Trouba about the nerves stemming from players entering COVID protocols on a near daily basis (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s victory in Philadelphia (LoHud)
- Matt Grazel offers his takeaways from New York’s swing through the west coast (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Adam Gretz examines which teams still have a realistic chance of qualifying for the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs (NBC Sports)
- While the league’s investigation into Evander Kane’s alleged violation of AHL COVID protocols is holding him up from signing a contract, interested teams are expecting clarity sooner rather than later (Sportsnet)
