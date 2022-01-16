Jonny Brodzinski and Tim Gettinger Assigned to Taxi Squad as Anthony Greco heads to Hartford

After a win in Philadelphia on Saturday, the New York Rangers have assigned forwards Jonny Brodzinski and Tim Gettinger to the taxi squad while Anthony Greco has moved from the taxi squad back to the Hartford Wolf Pack roster where he has 23 points in 26 games so far this season.

These players make up three of the top five scorers in Hartford this season. In what was only his second NHL game, Greco made his Rangers debut against San Jose last week.

These moves are presumably to make room for Barclay Goodrow and Alexis Lafrenière to return to the lineup before Wednesday’s game at 7:30 p.m. where the Rangers host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Fingers crossed this will be the last of COVID-related roster announcements we get to make, but as always stay tuned for more.