Bantering Points: 1/17/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker highlights Chris Kreider’s contributions as a primary reason behind New York’s strong play through the first half of the season (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson hears that Filip Chytil was outwardly excited about snapping his 11 game goalless drought against the Flyers on Saturday (Newsday)
Around the NHL:
- James O’Brien recaps the Vancouver Canucks’ 4-2 victory over the Washington Capitals in the only NHL game yesterday (NBC Sports)
- The Boston Bruins waived forward Karson Kuhlman. No word has emerged on whether or not Kuhlman waived back (TSN)
- While it’s been known that the Dallas Stars had been looking to trade defenseman John Klingberg, the team has been more aggressive in attempting to move him recently (Sportsnet)
- Vegas Golden Knights’ owner Bill Foley expects Jack Eichel to make his debut for the team at some point within the next few weeks as he has behin skating with the team (NHL.com)
