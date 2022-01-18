Bantering Points: 1/18/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker chatted with Morgan Barron about the difference between this iteration of the Blueshirts compared to season’s past (NY Post)
- Walker also notes that with more players coming off of the COVID list, Gerard Gallant will have some lineup decisions to make (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano details the story on Braden Schenider’s rise to the NHL and his successful first two games in the NHL (LoHud)
- Leen Amin highlights Adam Fox’s performance as the Rangers’ best of the week (LoHud)
- Matt Grazel lists three reasons why the Blueshirts should hold off on trading Alexandar Georgiev for the remainder of the season (The Hockey Writers)
- Brendan Azoff points out that Igor Shesterkin’s presence in the crease has continued the dominance from New York’s goaltenders (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Former NHL forward Reid Boucher has taken a plea deal to knock a charge of first degree criminal sexual conduct charge down to a third degree charge of the same crime (Sportsnet)
- James O’Brien recaps the five goal game San Jose Sharks’ forward Timo Meier had against the Los Angeles Kings (NBC Sports)
Loading comments...