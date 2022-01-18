Barclay Goodrow clears protocol, Hunt comes off IR

Today, the New York Rangers announced that Barclay Goodrow and Dryden Hunt will both be returning to the team. Goodrow has cleared COVID protocol and Hunt has been activated off of IR.

UPDATE: Barclay Goodrow has cleared Covid protocol and Dryden Hunt has come off IR. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 18, 2022

Goodrow last played with the Rangers on Jan. 8 against the Anaheim Ducks in the team’s 4-1 win. Before leaving the lineup as a result of COVID protocol, he had six points in his last five games — it’s worth noting he also clocked over 20 minutes of ice in two of those appearances. On the season, he has seven goals and 10 assists in 36 games. This is the first year of his six-year contract.

Hunt has been out of the lineup since Jan. 6 and had one point in his last 12 games before being sidelined with an upper-body injury. Hunt, who, like Goodrow, joined the Rangers in the 2021 offseason as an unrestricted free agent, has three goals and four assists in 35 games this year.

Related Jonny Brodzinski and Tim Gettinger Assigned to Taxi Squad as Anthony Greco heads to Hartford

The Goodrow return was expected after the Rangers assigned Jonny Brodzinski and Tim Gettinger to the taxi squad on Jan. 16. At the moment, Alexis Lafrenière is the only player in COVID protocol. He’s joined by assistant coach Gord Murphy, who was not behind the bench for the team’s most recent game as a result of protocol.

The Rangers' next game is on Jan. 19 against the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:30 p.m. ET at MSG. For those who are curious, the Leafs currently have three players in protocol — Ondrej Kase, Justin Holl, and Nick Ritchie.