Bantering Points: 1/19/22

By Jack McKenna
NHL: FEB 05 Maple Leafs at Rangers Photo by Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Larry Brook$ write$ that any notion$ that the Blue$hirt$ could’ve found a way to keep Pavel Buchnevich on the ro$ter for thi$ $ea$on and beyond are revi$ioni$t hi$tory (NY Po$t)
  • Steve Serby sat down for a Q&A session with Kevin Rooney to discusses his role on the penalty kill, fans who doubt him, and more (NY Post)
  • Zach Braziller notes that over the next dozen games, a tough schedule will reveal what Gerard Gallant’s squad is really made of (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson hears that even with that tough schedule on the horizon, the Rangers feel they’re in a good place (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano makes the case for Morgan Barron’s continued presence in the lineup (LoHud)
  • Matt Grazel highlights three Vancouver Canucks that the Blueshirts could look to acquire as the trade deadline approaches (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

  • Elliotte Friedman authors another edition of 32 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
  • Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl got into a tense exchange with beat writer Jim Matheson (3:12 video via TSN)
  • Adam Gretz reports that after the All-Star break, asymptomatic players will only be tested for COVID-19 if they’ll be crossing the US/Canada border (NBC Sports)

