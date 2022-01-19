Game #40: Toronto Maple Leafs vs New York Rangers Open Thread

After a five game road trip that saw the Rangers hold serve with a record of 3-2-0, the team is back home for an Original Six matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs. New York and Toronto split the first two meetings of the season series, with each time picking up a 2-1 victory over the other in the pair of games played north of the border earlier in the season. Igor Shesterkin made 40 saves to steal away an overtime victory in the first meeting, while a much more evenly battled affair saw the Maple Leafs earn a victory in the second game.

Tonight’s game will be Toronto’s first and last trip into Madison Square Garden during the 2021-22 season barring an unlikely playoff meeting between these two teams. Auston Matthews, John Tavares, and the rest of Toronto’s superstar laden roster will have tonight as their only opportunity to perform in the world’s biggest stage, so look for them to make it count.

Player to Watch: Mika Zibanejad

After being named as the Metropolitan division’s final player on the All-Star roster, Zibanejad announced that he’ll be skipping the festivities in Vegas that weekend. Look for him to play with a bit of extra pep in his step after being recognized as an All-Star.

Enjoy the game!