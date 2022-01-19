 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Four Rangers Games Rescheduled for February

By Roberto Solis-Byxbee
/ new
NHL: OCT 29 Lightning at Rangers Photo by John Crouch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As we progress towards February, many fans have noticed the gigantic gap built into the NHL’s schedule. This was initially planned so that players could attend the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, however since then the NHL has decided to not participate, and while this news may have been disheartening for the players and many fans it actually may be a benefit in disguise.

Since the season has begun the NHL has had to postpone over 100 games. Today in a joint statement, the NHL and the New York Rangers announced that four games would be rescheduled for this timeframe in February.

Three of these games had been postponed earlier in the season, but one game against the Boston Bruins is getting moved up from its initial date in April as the league shifted schedules around to make all of the puzzle pieces fit. The NHL has now rescheduled all of its previously postponed games, but it will be interesting to see how they maneuver within the pandemic and rescheduling any further games without the buffer they were provided out of sheer luck.

More From Blueshirt Banter

Loading comments...