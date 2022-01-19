Four Rangers Games Rescheduled for February

As we progress towards February, many fans have noticed the gigantic gap built into the NHL’s schedule. This was initially planned so that players could attend the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, however since then the NHL has decided to not participate, and while this news may have been disheartening for the players and many fans it actually may be a benefit in disguise.

Since the season has begun the NHL has had to postpone over 100 games. Today in a joint statement, the NHL and the New York Rangers announced that four games would be rescheduled for this timeframe in February.

The NHL and #NYR have announced the following schedule changes: https://t.co/J1Hv980ert



All tickets purchased for the original three home games can be used for the rescheduled dates. The Rangers will communicate directly with ticket holders. pic.twitter.com/kp2UcsefP0 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 19, 2022

Three of these games had been postponed earlier in the season, but one game against the Boston Bruins is getting moved up from its initial date in April as the league shifted schedules around to make all of the puzzle pieces fit. The NHL has now rescheduled all of its previously postponed games, but it will be interesting to see how they maneuver within the pandemic and rescheduling any further games without the buffer they were provided out of sheer luck.