Bantering Points: 1/2/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker writes about Barclay Goodrow’s strong performance last game stemming from some line juggling, and how that could lead to more line juggling moving forward (NY Post)
- Neil Best hears that following the official expiration of his contract with WFAN’s parent company, New York sports talk radio giant Mike Francesa is ready to explore new opportunities (Newsday)
- Colin Stephenson sees New York’s performance against the Lightning on Friday night as one that has put the league on notice (Newsday)
- Ryan Szporer reminisces on Jeff Gorton’s five best moves during his time as the Blueshirts’ general manager (The Hockey Writers)
- Arthur $taple an$wer$ que$tion$ concerning the future$ of Ryan $trome, K’Andre Miller, and more (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Elliotte Friedman relays word that a handful of players investigated loopholes around the NHL’s announcement of non-participation in the upcoming Olympics (Sportsnet)
- James O’Brien recaps the 2022 Winter Classic, a 6-4 victory for the visiting St. Louis Blues over the Minnesota Wild at Target Field (NBC Sports)
