Bantering Points: 1/2/22

By Jack McKenna
Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers - December 22, 2005 Photo by Dave Saffran/NHLImages

  • Mollie Walker writes about Barclay Goodrow’s strong performance last game stemming from some line juggling, and how that could lead to more line juggling moving forward (NY Post)
  • Neil Best hears that following the official expiration of his contract with WFAN’s parent company, New York sports talk radio giant Mike Francesa is ready to explore new opportunities (Newsday)
  • Colin Stephenson sees New York’s performance against the Lightning on Friday night as one that has put the league on notice (Newsday)
  • Ryan Szporer reminisces on Jeff Gorton’s five best moves during his time as the Blueshirts’ general manager (The Hockey Writers)
  • Arthur $taple an$wer$ que$tion$ concerning the future$ of Ryan $trome, K’Andre Miller, and more (The Athletic)

  • Elliotte Friedman relays word that a handful of players investigated loopholes around the NHL’s announcement of non-participation in the upcoming Olympics (Sportsnet)
  • James O’Brien recaps the 2022 Winter Classic, a 6-4 victory for the visiting St. Louis Blues over the Minnesota Wild at Target Field (NBC Sports)

