Game #33: Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers Open Thread

It’s the first Sunday of January, and New York sports fans know what the means. Both local football teams are playing out the stretch of another disappointing season, so perhaps a bit of Sunday matinee hockey can help paint a brighter picture of New York sports today.

The Blueshirts and Lightning are completing their home and home set this afternoon. The Rangers earned the bonus point via a shootout victory in Tampa Bay on New Year’s Eve, and the two teams will square off once again today. Another victory would go a long way towards establishing the Rangers among the NHL’s elite, and it’ll take a strong effort to defeat the Lightning two games in a row.

Player to Watch: Libor Hajek

Barclay Goodrow stole the show two nights ago, as the former Lightning forward potted a pair of goals against his former team. As the only other player to be a former member of the Lightning organization, keep an eye on Hajek this afternoon.

