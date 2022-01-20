Bantering Points: 1/20/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 6, TOR 3 (5:06 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Multi-goal efforts from Adam Fox and Ryan Reaves helped the Blueshirts over come a first intermission deficit of 3-1 to the tune of five unanswered goals (CBS)
- Mollie Walker pinpoints K’Andre Miller’s contributions to the team’s second power play unit as a sign of his growth as a player (NY Post)
- Walker also sees last night’s comeback victory as just another stepping stone on the Rangers’ way to establishing themselves as a contender (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson notes that even with the Blueshirts nearing a fully healthy lineup, there’s still a major need for another scoring winger (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s victory (LoHud)
- Brian Abate believes that Barclay Goodrow has proven himself as a perfect fit for Broadway (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- The league came out with its revised schedule, with much of what was going to originally serve as the Olympic break being used to play previously postponed games (TSN)
- After previous comments from the team owner suggesting Jack Eichel would be ready to play in a few weeks, Vegas Golden Knights’ head coach Pete DeBoer indicated that his player is still at least a month from playing (Sportsnet)
Loading comments...