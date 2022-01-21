Bantering Points: 1/21/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks sat down with Tony DeAngelo to hear from the man himself about his exit from New York and the latest stop in his NHL career with the Carolina Hurricanes (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker argues that tonight’s matchup with the Hurricanes means so much more than just two points in the standings (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson relays word from Gerard Gallant, who sees the game against Carolina as just another in the slate of 82 (Newsday)
- Rachel A. highlights the Blueshirts’ defenseman who have stepped up their games as of late (The Hockey Writers)
- Arthur $taple hand$ out mid-$ea$on report card$ for the Ranger$ (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Darren Dreger reports that Chicago Blackhawks’ goaltender Marc Andre Fleury will only be traded ahead of the trade deadline if he requests a move (TSN)
- The Philadelphia Flyers fell to the Columbus Blue Jackets by a 2-1 margin becoming the first team since the 2010-11 Colorado Avalanche to suffer multiple 10+ game losing streaks in a season (Sportsnet)
- While the lack of NHL participation in the 2022 Olympics may appear to be a downer, it serves as an opportunity for some of North America’s brightest young stars to make their mark on the international stage (NBC Sports)
