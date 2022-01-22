Bantering Points: 1/22/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: CAR 6, NYR 3 (5:03 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Of all the former Rangers to show out against the former team, Tony DeAngelo performed the best with a goal and two assists to help the Hurricanes take over first place in the Metropolitan Division (CBS)
- Larry Brooks sees last night’s resounding defeat as a sign the Blueshirts aren’t quite among the elite of the NHL yet (NY Post)
- Brooks also noted that with the team returning to near full health prior to last night, Julien Gauthier ended up exiting the lineup and sitting as a healthy scratch (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson details how as the season moved along, K’Andre Miller is being asked to do more and more for New York (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s defeat (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- Dan Saraceni reports that former New York Islanders’ captain Clark Gilles passed away at age 67 (LightHouse Hockey)
- Sean Leahy relays word that Krystof Hrabik of AHL San Jose has been suspended 30 games for making a racist gesture towards Boko Imama of AHL Tuscon (NBC Sports)
- Shayna Goldman breaks down why the Florida Panthers’ trio of Sam Bennett, Jonathan Huberdeau, and Anthony Duclair have emerged as one of the top lines in the league (Sportsnet)
