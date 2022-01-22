Game #42: Arizona Coyotes vs New York Rangers Open Thread

After a thorough throttling at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes 24 hours ago, the Blueshirts have returned home for an opportunity to bounce back against the Arizona Coyotes. While the Hurricanes are a legitimate juggernaut, the Coyotes are……well they’re not that.

Currently sitting last in the Central Division, last in the Western Conference, and 31st overall in the league, the Coyotes season is already over in spite of having about half of their schedule left to play. Trade rumors are swirling around Jakob Chychrun, one of the team’s only good players, and they looked listless in a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of the New York Islanders. The Blueshirts won the first meeting between these two teams back in December, and a bounce back win would mean a lot more to the Rangers than it would to the Coyotes tonight.

Player to Watch: Igor Shesterkin

After watching last night’s game in Raleigh from the bench, Shesterkin will get the start in goal against Arizona. In what has become a “gotta have it” game for Gerard Gallant’s squad, look for a strong effort out of Shesterkin tonight.

Enjoy the game!