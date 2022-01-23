Bantering Points: 1/23/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 7, ARZ 3 (5:08 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: The Rangers dug themselves into a 3-1 deficit for the second consecutive night, but they were able to overcome it with six unanswered goals en roue to a blow out victory (CBS)
- Mollie Walker notes that Kaapo Kakko will be day to day with an upper body injury after he was a late scratch for last night’s contest (NY Post)
- Walker also discusses the Blueshirts’ lack of success at five on five play and the need for improvement in that area (NY Post)
- Neil Best heard from Gerard Gallant and Dave Maloney about their memories of the late Clark Gillies (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s victory (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- James O’Brien recaps the action from around the league yesterday (NBC Sports)
- Elliotte Friedman reports that the Washington Capitals have joined the Edmonton Oilers as bidders in the Evander Kane sweepstakes (Sportsnet)
