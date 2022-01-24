Bantering Points: 1/24/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Greg Joyce reminisces on Henrik Lundqvist’s performance during the 2012 Winter Classic (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker details how the growth of Jacob Trouba’s offensive game has helped the team reach new heights (NY Post)
- Walker also highlights how no matter who has played on New York’s third defensive pair, the players tasked with that role have struggled (NY Post)
- Neil Best points out that with the All-Star break approaching, Chris Kreider fins himself locked in a heated battle with Alex Ovechkin for the league lead in goals (Newsday)
- Arthur $taple offer$ five thought$ on one of the wackier weekend$ in recent hi$tory for the Blue$hirt$ (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Jacob Panetta of ECHL Jacksonsville has been suspended indefinitely for racially taunting defenseman Jordan Subban of ECHL South Carolina (TSN)
- Artem Anisimov, Nikta Gusev, and Slava Voynov are among the most notable former NHL players to be named to Team Russia for the 2022 Olympics (Sportsnet)
Loading comments...