Bantering Points: 1/24/22

By Jack McKenna
Los Angeles Kings v New York Rangers Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Greg Joyce reminisces on Henrik Lundqvist’s performance during the 2012 Winter Classic (NY Post)
  • Mollie Walker details how the growth of Jacob Trouba’s offensive game has helped the team reach new heights (NY Post)
  • Walker also highlights how no matter who has played on New York’s third defensive pair, the players tasked with that role have struggled (NY Post)
  • Neil Best points out that with the All-Star break approaching, Chris Kreider fins himself locked in a heated battle with Alex Ovechkin for the league lead in goals (Newsday)
  • Arthur $taple offer$ five thought$ on one of the wackier weekend$ in recent hi$tory for the Blue$hirt$ (The Athletic)

Around the NHL:

  • Jacob Panetta of ECHL Jacksonsville has been suspended indefinitely for racially taunting defenseman Jordan Subban of ECHL South Carolina (TSN)
  • Artem Anisimov, Nikta Gusev, and Slava Voynov are among the most notable former NHL players to be named to Team Russia for the 2022 Olympics (Sportsnet)

