Rangers vs Kings: Rangers Rally Late Again and Defeat Kings in the Shootout

The New York Rangers picked up their second straight win this evening as they fought from behind and defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 in the shootout. Barclay Goodrow pulled the Rangers even late in the third period, and Adam Fox ended it in the sixth round of the shootout. Igor Shesterkin was sensational again in net for the Rangers, and picked up his 20th win of the season.

1st Period

Chris Kreider (30) - Adam Fox (39) & Artemiy Panarin (33) PPG - 19:58

Chris Kreider nets goal number 30 to give the #NYR a 1-0 lead on the power play. Key plays by Adam Fox and Artemiy Panarin to set it up.



Kreider's now up to a six-game goal scoring streak with nine over that stretch. pic.twitter.com/AZnoZOfshL — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) January 25, 2022

The Kings were carrying a majority of the play throughout the first period, but that was until Brendan Lemieux ran Ryan Lindgren from behind, and was ejected from the game. The major penalty gave the Rangers an abbreviated three minute power play with Lindgren sitting for two minutes. With under 10 seconds remaining in the period, Adam Fox’s patience at the point setup froze everyone on the ice, and he setup Chris Kreider for his 30th of the season. The goal also marked a milestone for the first Rangers’ draft pick to reach the 30-goal mark since Petr Prucha during the 2005-06 season.

2nd Period

Blake Lizotte (6) - Mikey Anderson (3) & Trevor Moore (15) - 11:55

Blake Lizotte (6) capitalizes on a Rangers turnover, skates in and snipes the shot over Igor Shesterkin.



Assists:

Mikey Anderson (3)

Trevor Moore (15)#GoKingsGo #NYR #NYRvsLAK pic.twitter.com/6LVXYAhshj — LA Royalty (@LARoyalty1967) January 25, 2022

A little past the halfway mark of the second period, the Kings started giving the Rangers some issues through the neutral zone. Blake Lizotte’s goal was a perfect example of that as he burned past the Rangers, and forced a 1-on-1 chance with Jacob Trouba in the offensive zone. Lizotte was able to use Trouba as a partial screen as he wound up for the shot, and puck the puck right between the defenders legs. Igor Shesterkin picked up the puck late as a result of the screen, and Lizotte’s shot sailed over his right shoulder to tie up the game.

Alex Iafallo (13) - Anze Kopitar (24) & Adrian Kempe (8) PPG - 19:21

A few minutes after tying up the game, Los Angeles kept the wheels in motion and were able to locate the go-ahead goal on the power play. Barclay Goodrow’s double minor for hi-sticking proved to be a critical point in the game as Alex Iafallo picked up his 13th goal of the season. The attempted centering pass by Anze Kopitar was initial bobbled by Iafallo as he looked to redirect the puck on goal. However, Iafallo followed up his own rebound and was able to shovel a shot past Igor Shesterkin to give Los Angeles a 2-1 lead.

3rd Period

Barclay Goodrow (8) - Artemiy Panarin (34) & Ryan Strome (23) - 14:15

New York took the initiative in the third period, and started putting some serious sustained pressure on the Kings in the offensive zone. After several missed opportunities, the Rangers finally caught their break late in the third period courtesy of Barclay Goodrow. Artemiy Panarin created the entire play by getting into space, and lofting a shot just high enough for Goodrow to get his stick on. Jonathan Quick never stood a chance with the crazy change in direction, and the Rangers fought back once again.

Shootout

It would take a shootout to decide this game after neither team was able to find the winner through 65 minutes of play. Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick each traded two saves before Anze Kopitar and Artemiy Panarin scored to advance this game to the fourth round. Two more goals by Quinton Byfield and Alexis Lafrenière held both teams even yet again through five rounds, which set the stage for Adam Fox’s moment.

Adam Fox for the win in the shootout #NYR pic.twitter.com/1dWF8pPXD3 — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) January 25, 2022

Adam Fox was able to beat Jonathan Quick with a nasty move to the backhand before absolutely shelfing the puck under the crossbar. The shot was so insane that the puck got stuck between the top bar and the net, which caused a brief moment of confusion. As disjointed as the Rangers were throughout the first half of this game, they certainly found a way to respond late in the game. Following tonight’s entertaining win, the Rangers will have another two-day break in their schedule before returning to action on Thursday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets.