Bantering Points: 1/25/22

By Jack McKenna
Los Angeles Kings v New York Rangers Photo by Brad Penner/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NYR 2*, LAK 2 (5:12 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: The Rangers trailed after two periods of play and spent a majority of the game looking lethargic, but a late goal from Barclay Goodrow helped the them tie things and play the Kings to a draw after 65:00 of hockey (CBS)
  • Mollie Walker noticed that Gerard Gallant opted to have Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, and Artemiy Panarin skate on a line with each other rather than splitting them up like usual (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson chatted with Zibanejad about the impact of Kaapo Kakko’s absence from the lineup for the foreseeable future (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s contest (LoHud)
  • Brian Abate sees the contributions Jacob Trouba and Chris Kreider have made thus far as the key examples of veteran players doing their part (The Hockey Writers)
  • $cott Wheeler ranked New York’$ pro$pect pool a$ the 18th be$t in the league (The Athletic)

Around the NHL:

  • Philadelphia Flyers’ defenseman Keith Yandle skated in his 964th consecutive game, 1 3-1 loss against the Dallas Stars, to tie Doug Jarvis for the longest consecutive games played streak in league history (Sportsnet)
  • Adam Gretz reports that the Vancouver Canucks have hired Emilie Castonguay as their assistant general manager (NBC Sports)

